Staff at HP in Ireland worried about cut backs

As reported earlier HP plans to lay off 24,600 employees globally. The staff members at HP on Ireland are not worried about cutbacks.

According to HP "Workforce reduction plans will vary by country, based on local legal requirements and consultation with works' councils and employee representatives, as appropriate.” HP has approximately 4000 employees on Ireland, said ElectronicNews. The company told local press that it is too early to say if any jobs will be lost on Ireland.