Electronics Production | September 22, 2008
ARC plans to reorganise operations
ARC plans to reorganise operations, enhancing and accelerating the deployment of its new multimedia product range to high-growth consumer electronics markets, while benefiting from recent strategic investments in new lower cost development capabilities.
The reorganization comprises a number of key elements, which streamline the company’s execution of its market strategy with improved operational efficiencies and a significantly reduced cost base. The plan builds on a new company structure reporting directly to CEO Carl Schlachte and includes:
A new integrated worldwide sales and field organisation. The formation of a multimedia software business unit. A new system on chip (SOC) business unit. The streamlining of the Office of the CTO into a single function. An increased focus on vertically integrated multimedia solutions. The transfer of certain product development to ARC’s engineering centers in Russia and India
Execution of the reorganization plan will commence today and is expected to be substantially completed in 2008, with the full benefits being generated from the beginning of 2009.
The reorganization plan is expected to necessitate a one-time charge of £3.0 million in the second half of 2008, comprising a cash cost of £1.5 million and provisions for future costs, principally relating to surplus property lease obligations of a further £1.5 million. Full year savings are expected to be in excess of £2.0 million. While a small impact on revenue is expected over the remainder of 2008, fundamental trading conditions remain unchanged. These actions are expected to accelerate profitability and positive cash flow.
A new integrated worldwide sales and field organisation. The formation of a multimedia software business unit. A new system on chip (SOC) business unit. The streamlining of the Office of the CTO into a single function. An increased focus on vertically integrated multimedia solutions. The transfer of certain product development to ARC’s engineering centers in Russia and India
Execution of the reorganization plan will commence today and is expected to be substantially completed in 2008, with the full benefits being generated from the beginning of 2009.
The reorganization plan is expected to necessitate a one-time charge of £3.0 million in the second half of 2008, comprising a cash cost of £1.5 million and provisions for future costs, principally relating to surplus property lease obligations of a further £1.5 million. Full year savings are expected to be in excess of £2.0 million. While a small impact on revenue is expected over the remainder of 2008, fundamental trading conditions remain unchanged. These actions are expected to accelerate profitability and positive cash flow.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments