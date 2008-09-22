Inseto in agreement with Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa GHC has appointed Inseto as their new exclusive distributor in the UK & Ireland.

From its headquarters in Andover, Inseto will supply and support the complete Kulicke & Soffa product range, which features the Micro-Swiss brand of Bonding Capillaries & Wedge Tools, Manual Wire Bonding Equipment for Ball and Wedge Bonding, Automatic Ball Bonding & Bump Bonding Machines, Die Bonding Systems and Hub Dicing Blades.



"The K&S brand is an excellent addition to the Inseto portfolio", says Inseto Sales Director, Matthew Brown. "K&S products have a great reputation, and it is our intention to build on this foundation and provide the higher levels of customer service and support, to make K&S products an automatic first choice for our customers”.



"K&S is very pleased to announce our new partnership with Inseto" commented Siegfried Haggenmiller, European Sales Director for K&S. "With this new arrangement we expect to increase the level of sales and service offered to existing and potential customers, plus benefit from Inseto’s proficient customer support infrastructure”.