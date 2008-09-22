Siemens may sell of its share in Fujitsu Siemens

According to German papers quoted by Reuters, Siemens is planning to sell of its stake in the Fujitsu Siemens Computers joint venture.

Siemens plans to sell back the shares to Fujitsu. Fujitsu on the other hand plans to sell of the end-customer business of the joint venture. Possible purchaser is the Chinese company Lenovo. Siemens did not want to give out any comments regarding this.