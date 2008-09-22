Lowering of import duties in Russia, positive signal to Jabil and Flextronics

Denis Hudyma, Director of Intel Corporation on relations with government organizations in the CIS countries, believes that the lowering of import duties on LCD manufacturing components is a positive signal to potential investors.

Especially in the contract electronics manufacturing industry, companies – such as Flextronics and Jabil Circuit – might be looking more actively to invest in Russia, reports Cnews. "Local manufacturers can import panels and screens to make LCD monitors, and hence computers will be generally more accessible to citizens”, he commented on the legislative initiative.