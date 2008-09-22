Foxconn to move PC assembly from Czech to Hungary

Taiwan based EMS-provider Foxconn is said to transfer its assembly operations for Acer PC's from the Czech Republic to Hungary.

Foxconn has acquired two Sanmina SCI facilities - one in Hungary and one in Mexico - in 2008. The Hungarian business daily Világgazdaság reported, that the assembly operations for Acer PCs will be transferred to the former Sanmina SCI plant in Székesfehérvár. The European Commission has already approved the acquisition of the two facilities by Foxconn at the end of June.