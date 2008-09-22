Eichhoff opens new plant in Bulgaria

The German electrical components and systems manufacturer Eichhoff has opened in Vidin its third production facility after the ones in Germany and Hungary.

Eichhoff Components Bulgaria has been manufacturing electric components for the white goods industry since 2003 - here primarily for washing machines. The production has been supplied to manufacturers such as Bosch, Siemens, Whirlpool, Hilti and Metabo, reports investbg. The new plant already employs 220 people and another 50 staff will be added, when the workshop for capacitors will be opened.