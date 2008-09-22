Wistron to acquire Dell factories?

Taiwan based Wistron is said to consider the take over of Dell`s overseas assembly factories. As reported earlier, Dell plans to sell all its factories in a cost cutting restructuring plan.

Wistron is said to be one of Taiwan`s most diversified suppliers of notebook computers. However, Wistron's product portfolio also includes mobile phones, LCD TVs and servers. Totally, these none-notebook products will account for 30% of this year's revenue.



Industry watchers pointed out that Wistron's notebook business is primarily focused on the consumer market, reports CENS. This in turn raises the possibility that the company's notebook shipments will continue to grow - the company estimates a 20% growth.