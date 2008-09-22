Mania Belgium appoints Scanditron Danmark

PCB manufacturer Mania Belgium has appointed Scanditron Danmark as its agent for Scandinavia, the Baltic countries and for Poland.

Scanditron Danmark will be promoting Mania's entire product range. Mania Belgium will directly support the UCAM software and the SilverWriter and older Barco plotters, both by Hot Line Support from Ghent in Belgium. Additionally it will also offer field service intervention at the customer’s site by Mania's service engineers.