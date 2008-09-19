KK-Electronic has signed contract with Flextronics

KK-Electronic, which has just invested in a new production line for printed circuit boards, uses Siemens Wind Power for manufacturing of offshore wind turbines. The company has also signed a contract with Flextronics in Skive.

Torben Rønnow at the KK-Electronic, says that the agreement with Flextronics allowes the production of Flextronics in Skive to be easily copied to China, if the demand for Siemens wind turbines in China is increasing.