Abacus may be taken over

Component distributor Abacus is in discussion over a potential take of the company.

The company has confirmed it has received a takeover offer from more then one company. Potential buyers are large US companies such as Avnet, Arrow, Future or Nu Horizons, said ElectronicsWeekly.



Abacus did not mentioned who the potential bidders are, however they said that the preliminary discussions may or may not lead to an offer, said the Financial Times.