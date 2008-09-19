Apacer to sign SSD cooperation with Diskeeper

Apacer Technology is said to sign a strategic cooperation agreement with Diskeeper. The cooperation is aimed at the joint development of solid-state drive (SSD) solutions.

The jointly developed SSD solutions are in turn to improve the performance and reliability of SSD devices, reports DigiTimes. However, no further details were made available and the cites sources state that additional information would be available next week.