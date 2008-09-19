Digi-Key and HI-TECH Software in distribution agreement

Digi-Key Corporation and HI-TECH Software have entered into a global agreement for the distribution of HI-TECH Software’s development tools.

HI-TECH Software is a provider of development tools for embedded systems, offering compilers, RTOS, and an Eclipse-based IDE (HI-TIDE™) for 8-, 16-, and 32-bit microcontroller and DSP chip architectures. HI-TECH products stocked by Digi-Key are featured in its print and online catalogs and are available for purchase directly from Digi-Key.



“We are very pleased to add quality products from HI-TECH Software to Digi-Key’s product offering,” said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and COO. “HI-TECH’s innovative, user-friendly, and cost-effective development tools are sure to be of consequential interest and appeal to a wide range of Digi-Key customers.”



Clyde Stubbs, HI-TECH Software CEO, said, “The team at HI-TECH Software is very excited about our new partnership with Digi-Key. With Digi-Key’s commitment to providing their customers with superior service and quality products, we are confident that they will be an asset to our team.”