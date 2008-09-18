Electronics manufacturing in Romania – fastest growing hub of outsourcing?

Romania is one of the fastest growing markets for electronics manufacturing in Eastern Europe. This trend has largely been driven by the fact that Romania offers one of the cheapest labour rates among EU nations therefore attracting key manufacturers to the country, especially in EMS segment.

Advent of Auto-electronic OEMs into the Romanian market has also been instrumental in creation of new prospects for outsourcing and capital expenditure. EMS players as well as SMT suppliers are expanding their presence in this region to cash in on the lucrative opportunities that the Romanian market offers in the coming years, states Frost & Sullivan.



“Operating in Romania is considered by many EMS executives as being equivalent to operating in China in terms of the total landed costs. Further, proximity to Western European markets and shorter supply chains have made Romania an irresistible location for EMS players,” observes Harish Natesan, Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan’s Electronics & Security group.