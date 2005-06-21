Flextronics put focus on handsets

A source said yesterday that Michael Marks, Managing Director at Flextronics, did say in a closed-door briefing with Taiwanese local media that Flextronics would not enter into PC contract making and instead focus on handset assembly.



Handset assembly accounts for 33 percent of Flextronics' total revenue, with Sony Ericsson one of its major customers, the source quoted Marks as saying.