Ericsson opens new GSDC-Center in Pakistan

Ericsson opened a new Global Service Delivery Center (GSDC) in Pakistan. The centre in Lahore will support Ericsson's global position in managed services and form a regional base for emerging markets - contributing to the expansion of the company's services business.

Following the most recently announced openings of GSDCs in Lebanon and Romania, the Pakistan center is another step in Ericsson's strategy for developing global and local service and delivery capabilities. The GSDCs are designed to ensure business readiness for the global market with increasing focus on emerging markets, where most subscriber growth will take place in the next five years.



The telecoms market has seen rapid development throughout this fast growing region over the last few years. The establishment of the Lahore centre recognizes the competences and capabilities that Ericsson has developed in building and operating large, complex telecom environments.



"Pakistan has the sixth largest population in the world. The opening of the GSDC will further develop our service delivery capabilities in this region," says Zibber Mohiuddin, president and country manager, Ericsson Pakistan. "This expertise center will not only reinforce Ericsson's commitment to the country but will also be the first of its kind in Pakistan," he says.