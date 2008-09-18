Plastic Logic opens commercial plastic electronics facility in Dresden

Plastic Logic opened a commercial scale plastic electronics manufacturing facility. The Dresden factory is a fully automated and integrated facility that will begin volume production of displays based on plastic electronics technology.

The Dresden factory is set to begin volume production of the display that is the key feature of Plastic Logic's electronic reading product, scheduled to come to market in early 2009. The Plastic Logic manufacturing facility was completed and ready for production in record time - just 16 months after the building's cornerstone was laid in May 2007. The advanced processes and tools were specified, designed and created to successfully transfer proof of concept technology and processes first developed in Plastic Logic's Cambridge, UK research and development lab.



Plastic Logic's Managing Director and Vice President of Manufacturing, Konrad Herre, said: "Our on-time opening of this first-of-its-kind facility was made possible by the ingenuity, dedication and tireless efforts of our employees both here and in the UK, our ability to enlist and collaborate with a group of world-class suppliers, and the strong commitment of German officials and our investors."