SMT & Inspection | September 18, 2008
GOEPEL introduces CION ModuleT/DIMM240
GOEPEL electronic introduces CION Module/DIMM240 as another Boundary Scan I/O module of the CION product family. The new digital low-cost module is serially controlled via TAP to special CION ASIC chips, and enables the testing of all signal and voltage supply pins of JEDEC Std. compliant DIMM240 sockets for DDR2-SDRAM.
“The structural test of interfaces has become increasingly important for our customers. With our CION module family we are offering the widest product range incl. solutions for the analogue and digital field”, says Raj Puri, Vice President Sales and Marketing for GOEPEL electronics LLC. “We have expanded our position with this new CION module.”
The CION Module/DIMM240 is already the 13th module within the CION module family. It is plugged into a respective socket, whereby the interface stages’ voltages are adapted automatically. Because the modules are equipped with a transparent TAP, several boards of the same or different types can be cascaded in a Daisy Chain configuration. The structural Boundary Scan test of all DIMM240 signal and voltage supply pins are executed by the on-board CION™ ASIC ICs. All channels can be independently switched as Input/Output/Tristate.
To ensure protection of test equipment and unit under test (UUT), CION Module/DIMM240 provides special safety mechanisms such as “UNSTRESS” to prevent damages in case of shorts, extended power yield and voltage programmable TAP. These features guarantee not only a high reliability and flexibility but also outstanding safety and extendibility. The new hardware module is completely supported by all JTAG/Boundary Scan controllers of the ScanBooster and SCANFLEX families as well the integrated Boundary Scan software platform SYSTEM CASCON.
