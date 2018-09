ChemSec launches REACH Sin list 1.0

Over the past year, the International Chemical Secretariat - ChemSec - has cooperated with other public interest organisations to develop a list over high concern chemicals, which includes around 300 dangerous chemicals.

The list, called the REACH SIN List 1.0 (*Substitute It Now!), is based on the criteria for Substances of Very High Concern, or SVHCs, in REACH, which should be given the highest priority in the REACH Authorisation process.In June 2007, the new EU policy on chemicals, REACH, entered into force. Over the next decade thousands of chemicals manufactured in or imported into the European Union will have to be registered with the newly established European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) in Helsinki, Finland. The success of REACH will depend on a prompt, effective process for identifying the most hazardous chemicals on the European market and replacing them with safer alternatives.At the heart of the Authorisation process is a “candidate list” of chemicals that meet the criteria of “substances of very high concern” defined in the legislation, such as those that may cause cancer or persist in our bodies and the environment for long periods of time. Connected to this list is a requirement for companies to provide information to consumers concerning the presence of these substances of very high concern in consumer products. In 2009, the European Chemicals Agency will make a first recommendation of priority substances which will subsequently require an authorisation for continued use.ChemSec was actively involved in the REACH legislative process, working to engage multinational companies in the process in order to counter the more common voice of (the chemicals-) industry. In doing so, ChemSec has built up a network of progressive companies (mostly downstream users and retailers in direct contact with, and responsible towards consumers), striving to take the next step in the phase-out of hazardous substances in their production lines.Please follow the link to see the list (pdf).Image Source: ChemSec