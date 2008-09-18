Flextronics to add 400 jobs in Morgan Hill facility, USA

Flextronics is said to have leased a large section of the Madrone Business Park in Morgan Hill, USA - which subsequently will add 400 new jobs to the area.

Flextronics is said to lease a 155,520-square-foot building to produce solar panel parts, reports the MorganHillTimes. Developer Brad Krouskup, president and chief executive officer of Toeniskoetter and Breeding, Development says that Flextronics is to retrofit the building for its "very sophisticated, very automated" manufacturing, the report goes on.



However, the EMS-provider is not expected to start production at the facility of another month although Flextronics officials have already signed a seven-year sublease with Thomas Kinkade Company for the building.