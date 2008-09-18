Rutronik and Silex Technology sign European franchise agreement

As a result of the huge growth in wireless technology, Rutronik is further expanding its line card in the wireless segment. The broadliner has signed a European franchise contract with Silex Technology, which will take effect immediately.

With the Silex Technology product range, Rutronik will primarily be concentrating on the wireless LAN module product group, which supports a wide variety of applications. Whether connected to a micro controller or integrated directly into embedded boards using a mini-PCI form factor, the range offers huge scope.



"We have observed an increase in demand for transmission of multimedia data. As this market segment is extremely transient, it is not worthwhile for our customers to develop their own proprietary protocol. Depending on the requirements, the connection can be secured against unwanted parties or set up as an open standard that anyone can use. Of course, WLAN is still developing and we can now offer IEEE802.11a or IEEE802.11n standards", says Bernd Hantsche, head of the wireless division at Rutronik.



"Silex Technologys products include programmable modules with Linux-based web server, LAN-WLAN bridge module and a series of standard modules complying with various standards and form factors. The serial server modules feature low power consumption and extensive security functions. It is vital for us to have a partner with technological and logistical know-how, who has close contact with the market and individual customers. Rutroniks wireless team offers expert consultancy, has years of logistics experience and an extensive sales team. We are looking forward to working with them", commented Thomas Klein, Distribution Sales Manager at Silex Technology.



In addition to the comprehensive range of wireless LAN modules, Silex Technology has developed into the largest supplier of print, USB and serial servers. The company also develops and markets biometric fingerprint modules. The latest SX-10WAN type wireless LAN module supports both the established wireless standards (IEEE802.11 a/b/g) and the IEEE802.11n standard. This involves up to five times faster data transmission than with conventional modules meeting the 802.11a and g standards. The mini-PCI form factor makes installation easier and allows the end products to be fitted with alternative modules depending on individual design requirements. Thanks to integrated quality of service (QoS) and the 3x3 MIMO technology (multiple input multiple output) used, the module is ideal for transmitting video material and other large volumes of data. Supporting all wireless frequencies, the SX-10WAN can operate both in the widespread 2.4 Gigahertz ISM band (industrial, scientific and medical band) and in the new 5 Gigahertz band.