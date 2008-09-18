Cree expands distribution agreement with Digi-Key

Cree and Digi-Key Corporation have signed an agreement for the distribution of Cree’s high-performance LEDs. Digi-Key, a broad-line distributor of electronic components and accessories since 1972, has been distributing Cree’s energy-saving power components since 2007.

The global agreement covers the Cree LED portfolio, including the award-winning lighting-class XLamp® LEDs and the broad high-brightness portfolio, which includes round, oval, SMDs, and P4 LEDs. Cree LEDs are available through Digi-Key’s top-rated website and will be added to future print catalogs.



"The addition of Digi-Key widens Cree’s ability to reach growth markets for our LEDs," said Mark Despotes, Cree vice president of global channels. "Digi-Key has the expertise and the commitment to accelerate the adoption of LEDs - including the fast-growing lighting-class and high-brightness markets."



"By expanding our extensive catalog of products to now include Cree LEDs, we are able to offer customers access to this industry-leading technology," said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and COO. "We’re seeing increasing market demand for high-quality LEDs, and the Cree LED products are a key addition to our portfolio."