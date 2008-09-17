Is the Czech electronics manufacturing market moving towards maturity?

From 2004 to 2007 the electronics manufacturing industry was growing by leaps and bounds.

But with labour rates and operating expenses rising, electronics manufacturers in the Czech Republic have begun to evaluate the future opportunities for growth in other parts of Eastern Europe as well as in other low cost regions like Asia and Africa.



“The rising operating expenses in the Czech Republic have forced a number of electronic manufacturers to consider other possible alternative locations in Europe so that they still save on manufacturing costs without compromising on proximity to the market. The Czech Republic is also expected to witness a marked growth in design services against manufacturing in the coming years as there is an increasing demand for localized design activities in the country,” observes analyst Harish Natesan, Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan Electronics & Security group.