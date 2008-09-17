Murata names CODICO as distributor for CEE

Murata Power Solutions has appointed CODICO as a distributor for Central and Eastern Europe. Based in Vienna, Austria, CODICO will enhance Murata Power Solutions’ presence by offering local design-in support, technology focus and expertise, and a fast response time to customer enquiries and applications.

Founded in 1977, CODICO covers Central, and parts of Western Europe in addition to Eastern European countries from the Czech Republic across to the Baltic region, down to the former Yugoslavian countries plus Russia and the Ukraine. Throughout this territory they have a wide network of local subsidiaries. CODICO will offer Murata Power Solutions’ complete range of DC/DC Converters, AC/DC Power Supplies, Magnetics, Data Acquisition devices and Panel Meters.



Andy Barber, Distribution Manager for EMEA commented on the agreement: “We are delighted to name another professional distributor as our partner, to support our endeavour to deliver a good mixture in the availability of our products. CODICO will help Murata Power Solutions to face the challenges in this fast changing industry with close customer contact, technical expertise and advanced logistic services.”