Infineon with World First Authentication Chip

Infineon Technologies introduced the world’s first chip that uses asymmetric authentication featuring elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) and integrated temperature sensor that can be used by battery and electronics manufacturers to detect unauthorized accessories and after-market replacements.

This counterfeit detection capability helps manufacturer’s ensure the intended user experience and protect against safety risks posed by unauthorized and untested accessories or batteries.



The new ORIGA SLE95050 family includes a version with an integrated temperature sensor that can further improve the safety level of batteries for electronic devices such as digital cameras, mobile phones and portable computers. The ORIGA SLE95050 can also be used for printer cartridges, replacement parts, medical disposables, networking equipment or other accessories, such as earphones, speakers, docking stations and chargers. With SLE95050 production start projected for the end of 2008, first consumer products – like digital cameras – integrating Infineon’s authentication chips are expected to hit the shelves during the second half of 2009.



“Security and safety have become a key challenge for designers and developers of most systems and applications. We developed the SLE95050 in response to our customers’ request to help protect a safe and consistent end-user experience. Our innovative asymmetric cryptography approach, using two different keys for encryption and decryption, provides improved security at reduced overall system cost,” explained Sandro Cerato, Vice President and General Manager of the ASIC Design and Security Business Unit at Infineon Technologies. “Our authentication solutions open up a new dimension in brand protection and clone prevention for designers and developers of many different types of systems.”



The ORIGA SLE95050 also complies with emerging battery safety regulations, for example in Japan, that require temperature monitoring of Lithium based batteries. It has a built-in analog-to-digital converter that allows convenient temperature monitoring from either its on-chip or an external sensor. This is done by just sending a bus command via Infineon’s proprietary single wire interface. This single wire interface of the ORIGA SLE95050 allows smooth system integration and remote powering over this single line. With non-volatile memory (NVM) of up to 1 kbit including NVM for write-protection and unique chip ID, ORIGA also provides the added benefit of personalization by storing data about the specific accessory, the logistics chain and the usage of the accessory itself.



The SLE95050 operates at the temperature range from -25 °C to 85 °C and at an operating voltage range of 2.0 V to 5.5 V.