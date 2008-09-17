Flextronics to lay off in the USA

Flextronics International USA is said to lay off around 60 employees at their facility in Houston, Texas.

Flextronics International USA — a subsidiary of EMS-giant Flextronics — informed the work force in August that the lay offs are part of an going organisational restructuring effort, reports the Houston Business Journal. The reductions will affect the Flextronics workforce at the Houston site and the reduction measures are said to be completed by mid November. Positions affected by the cut backs are accountants, engineers and technicians, the report goes on.