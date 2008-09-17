Mouser Electronics and congatec sign distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with German congatec, a manufacturer of COM Express, XTX and ETX embedded computer boards.

Mouser’s congatec portfolio includes COM Express, XTX and ETX embedded computer modules, as well as starter kits and related accessories. “We are happy to further expand our distribution channel to include Mouser Electronics,” said Ron Mazza, general manager for congatec U.S. “Mouser's focus on the design engineer, coupled with their extensive product and technology offerings, will ensure that our newest products are in the hands of an ever-expanding engineering customer base. As the demand for congatec's products continue to grow, Mouser will be a nice complement to our existing direct- and distributor-based sales.”



“We believe congatec’s products are an addition to our portfolio of embedded modules,” said Mike Scott, Mouser Vice President of Active Products. “congatec’s embedded computer modules and development kits give design engineers the tools needed to quickly complete their projects by eliminating the need for complex CPU-board design. This ties in with Mouser’s commitment to delivering our customers a time-to-market advantage for NEW designs.”



