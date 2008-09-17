Heidenhain selects Valor’s End-to-End DFM Solution

Valor Computerized Systems has been selected by Heidenhain to provide its DFM (Design for Manufacturability) software for design verification.

Heidenhain develops and provides products to manufacturers of machine tools and manufacturers of automated facilities and machines, especially for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.



Valor’s DFM software will enhance Heidenhain’s ability to validate the quality of designs and ensure that they are ready for bare board fabrication, assembly and testing, as well as provide more efficient communications between the various stages of the CAD-CAM process thanks to the use of the ODB++ data format. The ability to automate the operation of the software will enable Heidenhain to implement the new tool with minimal interference to their normal operation.



“Valor has stated before that it sees a lot of potential in the German market, and in accordance with that statement we are working to provide companies such as Heidenhain with best-in-class solutions that will enable them to ensure their manufacturing flow and maximize quality,” said Stephan Häfele, President of Valor Europe.



Valor’s DFM software is a virtual manufacturing system which enables to simulate the entire production process of a chosen PCB, from design to manufacture to assembly, concurrently with the design process. It helps to optimize designs for excellence using a physical model of the PCB assembly, resulting in improved product quality, and revision spins being practically eliminated.