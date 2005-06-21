PartnerTech Share to be Quoted on the Attract40 List

The Stockholm Stock Exchange announced today the companies that have qualified for quotation on the Attract40 List in the second half of 2005. Swedish EMS-Provider PartnerTech is one of them. The company was last quoted on the Attract 40 List in 2001.

"As I see it our return to the Attract40 List is a result of growing interest in our business," says Jonna Opitz, Investor Relations at PartnerTech. "We've grown substantially over the past four years."



According to the Stockholm Stock Exchange the Attract40 segment is there in order to make it easier for investors to identify the most interesting companies on the O-list. Investors, and not the Exchange, determine which companies are included in Attract40. The selection is based on trading statistics during the most recent half-year's period and the fundamental parameter is the turnover rate in the Company's shares, which reflects the market's interest in the Company. The segment is open to all companies listed on the O-list, irrespective of industry and will therefore change over time.