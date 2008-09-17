Alcatel-Lucent names new CEO

Alcatel-Lucent has named Ben Verwaayen as new CEO. During the past 6 years, Mr Verwaayen worked as CEO for BT.

As reported earlier, Alcatel-Lucent's CEO Patricia Russo and Chairman Serge Tchuruk have stepped down from their posts at the end of July. Mr Philippe Camus will take over the position of Chairman.



Mr Verwaayen has also worked for the US based Lucent Technologies and Dutch PTT telecom. Before that he had worked for the ITT-Group, which was later transformed into Alcatel. He will be working from Alcatel-Lucent's headquarters in Paris, France, reports Channel-e.