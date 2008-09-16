NEC Electronics and Elmos to enter strategic partnership

NEC Electronics and ELMOS Semiconductor join forces demonstrated by entering into a worldwide long-term partnership.

The agreement will encompass the joint development, cross-use of engineering and manufacturing services as well as common marketing of products for the automotive and industrial markets. Customers of both companies will benefit from the combined strengths of high performance devices from NEC Electronics, like the 8- to 32-bit microcontroller series, together with robust and reliable application-specific, analog / mixed-signal chips from ELMOS.



“Combining the core competences and related technologies from both companies will enable us to enhance our market position – a gain for both companies“, says Shinichi Iwamoto, Vice President of NEC Electronics, responsible for Microcomputer Operations Unit. “The teams already started to work on first projects and made a lot of progress.”

By mutual access to the partner’s IP portfolio, the partnership offers additional opportunities for both companies with innovative joint products. First concepts address smart microcontrollers with enhanced functionality, intelligent system base chips including communication transceivers, and smart power devices with secure operation.



“With NEC Electronics we have found a well established and experienced partner. We are both looking forward to synchronize our individual product roadmaps by addressing the competitive advantages for the customers by well tuned system solutions”, comments Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of ELMOS Semiconductor. “We already received positive feedback from our customers.”



Both, Mr Iwamoto and Mr Mindl, are convinced that the long-term partnership will unveil so far untapped revenues at both companies due to coordinated joint products, adjusted product portfolios, and joint penetration of regional markets. In addition, the cooperation will benefit from the worldwide marketing and selling activities of both organizations. Due to a different focus of today’s business, the analysis showed that the product overlap between both partners is negligible.