Kontron and Astute Networks sign global multi-year reseller agreement

Kontron and Astute Networks have signed a multi-year, worldwide reseller agreement enabling Kontron to sell Astute Networks’ full line of hardware and software storage solutions. The agreement also opens the door for closer collaboration of sales and marketing efforts to enhance solution and technical support for joint customer engagements.

This agreement continues the strong partnership the two companies began in 2007 with the signing of a strategic technology agreement that led to the development of the first fully integrated AdvancedTCA bladed server-storage solution that provided Network Equipment Providers (NEPs) a proven edge-level content delivery solution. The reseller agreement announced today enables telecom, military and video surveillance equipment manufacturers to have a reliable source worldwide for a fully tested and supported integrated open platform that offers the high-performance required for IPTV, VoD and other media-rich content delivery system applications.



“The partnership between Astute Networks and Kontron has grown to be extremely synergistic and productive allowing the two companies to offer customers a cost-effective, optimized and fully integrated solution,” said Clark Masters, president and chief executive officer at Astute Networks. “The configuration of the Kontron AT8030 AdvancedTCA server node with the Caspian R1100 Edge Storage Blade offers a unique value proposition that provides companies a competitive time-to-market advantage while lowering the acquisition and operational lifecycle costs. In my view, this is a significant benefit for telecom, media, and military customers worldwide.”