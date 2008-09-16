HP to lay off 24,600 employees globally

The restructuring program will take place over three years and includes a workforce reduction - varying by country, based on local legal requirements and consultation with works councils and employee representatives, as appropriate.

Approximately 7.5% of the combined company’s workforce will be affected over the course of the program, with nearly half of the reductions occurring in the United States. HP will provide employees affected by this restructuring program with severance packages, counseling and job placement services. HP expects to replace roughly half of these positions over the next three years to create a global workforce that has the right blend of services delivery capabilities to address the diversity of its markets and customers worldwide.



