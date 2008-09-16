Asustek to give PC orders to Foxconn and Flextronics?

Asustek Computer is said to have recently outsourced its notebook to Foxconn andits desktop PC production to Flextronics.

Foxconn is said to start shipping the notebooks in 2009. The outsourcing volume will account for more than 10% of Asustek's total notebook shipments. However, Asustek declined to comment on the rumours, the report goes on.