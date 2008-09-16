Plexus in contract with Kirby Lester

Plexus has been awarded the primary contract to manufacture Kirby Lester pharmacy automation systems in its Buffalo Grove, IL facility.

Kirby Lester is the provider of automated tablet machines, offering a full line of counting, dispensing and verification systems for pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers and a variety of industries.



"Kirby Lester produces the world's best counting technology -- with almost 30,000 customers to show for it," says Steve Davis, Site Director of Plexus' Buffalo Grove manufacturing facility. "As their manufacturing partner, we will focus on raising the industry-leading Kirby Lester quality standards even higher and continue to build on our vision to be the best EMS company in the world at serving customers with products in the mid-to-low-volume, higher-mix segment of the market."

"With Plexus' proven successes in high-tech industries, I am confident that this relationship will help Kirby Lester further develop and bring to market exciting and advanced technologies in the near future," says Garry J. Zage, R.Ph., Kirby Lester's President.