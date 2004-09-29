Motorola to lay off 1000

Motorola is cutting 1,000 jobs. The cuts will fall in its digital security, car navigation and broadband cable divisions, BBC News reports.

Global demand for mobile phones remains healthy. However, fierce competition among manufacturers and a slow recovery after years of downturn in the telecom sector has forced Motorola to make savings. Most of the redundancies will come in the third half of the year. The company is continuing to hire new staff and employee numbers will remain roughly stable, according to BBC News.