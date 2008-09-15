Catalyst invests in Aegis Software

EMS-provider Catalyst Manufacturing Services, Vestal, New York, has standardized on the entire Aegis Operations Planning, Execution, and Analysis system across their multi-factory enterprise.

Aegis Software is now a key part of Catalyst's growth and vision of total cross-factory standardization of equipment, processes, and information management. Aegis technology will accelerate the company's product launch cycle from the receipt of customer data, to the point at which all line programs and documentation are completed, approved, and dispatched electronically to the proper workstations on the shop floor. All shop-floor documentation, product tracking, traceability, quality collection, shop floor materials verification, and machine data acquisition from their placement, process, and test equipment will be conducted on Aegis' single web-based software platform enterprise wide.



Catalyst will use Aegis Data Miner and iMonitor real-time dashboards to drive their growth in a controlled fashion via 'one version of the truth' enterprise-wide. Instant and real-time visibility of quality, utilization, and materials will support Catalyst's continuing expansion into new regions, while remaining in total control of that expansion. The Aegis system will also deliver faster and richer customer reporting and data fulfillment.



The Catalyst vision of uniform operations, equipment sets, and information management across factories extends to the selection of their ERP technology, and Aegis is being integrated into these business systems from the ground-up to create a world-class distributed, but also uniform, enterprise. The project will provide Catalyst a simplified and efficient IT systems infrastructure with one business software system, and Aegis as their one manufacturing operations system.