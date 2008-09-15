PCB | September 15, 2008
Eltos invests in machinery
ELTOS, a manufacturer of rigid printed circuit boards in standard and HDI / SBU technology with headquarters in Tuscany, has made significant investments in the areas of quality improvement in recent years.
The existing investment continues and further strengthens the company. Eltos has increased sales from €9 million to €12 million during 2005 - 2007 and for 2008 approximately €13.5 million are being forecasted. It is worth mentioning that the number of delivered production lots (per day) has also increased during this period from an average of 25 to and average of 35 - with ever shorter delivery times and increasing deadline.
For 2007, the following investments have to be mentioned: a line for the application of chemical silver surface from Höllmüller (with the AlphaStar procedure from Cookson) as well as the investment into an LDI-System (Laser Direct Imaging) Paragon 8800 from Orbotech. With this, a completely new imaging technology was implemented, offering advantages in terms of higher resolution, better image registration as well as a more flexible small batch processing with minimal setup and tooling costs.
In the area of automatic optical test (AOI), the capacity and the control security has been improved by the purchase of an AOI test Discovery 8000 (also ORBOTECH). ELTOS also invested in a high-resolution photoplotter Calibr8tor from Barco and in a new "flying probe" test system A6 from ATG with 16 needles. This will reduce bottlenecks in the test area.
In addition, 2 Micro-drill drilling machines Multistation Evo from Pluritec and a milling machine Ultraspeed 3600-LZ from Posalux (both with camera systems for improved registration and precision equipment) are in operation now. A new X-ray drill Inspecta HPL from Pluritec was installed. Even the renewal of digital ink-jet printing system with a new LPG 809E from Printar has to be mentioned (besides a large number of smaller investments).
