Huge growth for TPV in Q2/08

TPV, a Taiwan based manufacturer of monitors and LCD TV, operating also in Poland, reported a huge growth in sales in Q2/08.

TPV specializes in manufacturing computer monitors and LCD TV. Sale of monitors reached 24.4 million pieces in H1/08, which equals 15.9% growth comparing to H1/07. However, the increase was even more prominent in LCD TV sales – with the shipping of 2.1 million pieces (equalling 70% in growth). In total, the revenue of the company rose by 29% (up to 3.8 billion USD) and its EBITDA profit grew by 36.4% (up to 164 million USD).



TPV sells products both under its own brands and acts as supplier for producers such as Samsung, Sony, Sharp, Innolux, Quisda or LG. The stake of own brands for monitors and TV LCD is 28.3% and 4-7% respectively.



TPV has a daughter company in Poland - TPV Displays Polska - which operates in the Kostrzyńsko-Słubicka Special Economic Zone. The newly built facility cost €40 million and specializes in LCD TV manufacturing. The manufacturing facility targets a total of 1800 in staff numbers. Gorzów is 1 of the company's 4 facilities - assembling TV LCD. The production capacity reached 4 million units per year, which is around 27% of the entire production capacity of the company in TV LCD production.