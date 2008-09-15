German PCB market takes a breather in June

In June, sales figures of printed circuit board manufacturers were slightly below the values of May or the same month in 2007, reports the Association of the PCB industry and the ZVEI Industry Association - Electronic Components and Systems.

The cumulated figures for the first six months of 2008, however, show a 3% increase in billings if compared to H1/07. Even compared to previous years, the first half of 2008 closed positively.Order intake increased compared to May and reached a peak again. Figures here are as follows: 15% increase compared to the previous month, 16% increase compared to June 2007 and 17% above the long-term average. One reason for this is that June had two working days more than the previous May.There were wide variations within the client industries – as a whole, a rise in short notice deliveries can be observe. This was also affected by the restrictions of China imposed during the Olympic Games, which were enforced rigorously.For June, the book-to-bill ratio was 1.07 and with that back on growth. For H1/08, this figure also shows growth with 1.05.The number of employees decreased slightly – due to seasonal reasons, such as the summer holidays. Many short-contract workers were employed during that time and those contracts expire in September again.Image Source: Contag