Dell closures – trouble for many Irish cities?

With rumours that Dell is to close or sell its production facilities, many cities – that count the computer giant to their biggest employer – see major problems coming their way.

One of them is surely Limerick, Ireland. When Dell opened its facility there, 3000 people found work in the facility. Now the city of just 91,000 sees major trouble ahead. As evertiq reported earlier, rumours have it that Dell has approached several EMS-providers with offers to sell facilities. It is also rumoured, that other – unsold factories – would be closed.



Dell opened its Irish facility in 1991 and at that time, the Irish government gave Dell grants worth a total of €55 million, reports the WallStreetJournal, citing a spokeswoman for the development agency. If Dell should decide to close the Irish facility in Limerick, PC production could be transferred to Dell’s factory in Łodz, Poland, were production is said to be less expensive.