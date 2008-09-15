Eltraco now distributor for MyData in Scandinavian Region

The Eltraco Group has since 2004 been a distributor of MyData products in Denmark. The company will now been distributor for MyData in the entire Scandinavian market.

Eltraco Group has already an experienced team, but to make sure that the company can live up to expectations, Johan Fröberg has joined the sales team. Johan Fröberg has been the Assembléon sales representative in Sweden and Norway for the last nine years. Additional to that, Eltraco is also hiring a technical support to join the team.