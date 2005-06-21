Bosch to construct new plant in Romania

German automotive- and industrial technology maker, Bosch, has announced that it will make a EUR 10 million investment in Blaj, Romania for the establishment of a production facility for power tool components.

The production unit will become operational from 2007. It will cover some 40,000 square meters and employ around 300 people. The Romanian Bosh subsidiary was established in 1994 and handles the distribution of various products, from portable power tools to apartment heating systems and car parts and accessories. The company last week opened its new headquarters at an office building in Baneasa.