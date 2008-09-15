Jabil builds HQ in Florida & adds 858 jobs

Just one day after announcing to lay off 120 workers in Tampa Bay, Florida, Jabil is said to build its global headquarters in Florida, which would create 858 jobs.

Only fools might see a connection between a $34.4-million economic incentives scheme and the newly promised jobs. The EMS-provider is said to build office space, as well as manufacturing and R&D facilities. Total costs of the investment and construction is said to reach $54-million, reports TampaBay. As evertiq reported earlier, the local government was making Jabil an incentives offer, although never confirming the name of the company. It seems now that the EMS-provider only received the money AFTER adding workers at an average annual salary of $42,685.



Most new jobs will be created in Jabil's defence & aerospace electronics business, which is continuously growing. The rest will go into corporate administration.