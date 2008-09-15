BASF makes offer to acquire Ciba

BASF plans to acquire Ciba Holding, Basel and will make a public takeover offer to Ciba’s shareholders. BASF will pay CHF 50.00 in cash for each nominal share in Ciba.

BASF and Ciba have reached a transaction agreement in which the Board of Directors of Ciba supports BASF’s attractive offer and recommends its acceptance to Ciba’s shareholders. The offer corresponds to a premium of 32 percent above the closing price for Ciba’s shares on September 12, 2008 and a premium of 60 percent above the volume-weighted average share price for Ciba shares in the 30 days prior to announcement of the public takeover offer. Based on all outstanding Ciba shares and including all net financial liabilities and pension obligations, the enterprise value would be CHF 6.1 billion (approximately €3.8 billion).





“With the acquisition of Ciba, we are strengthening our portfolio and expanding our leading position in specialty chemicals with products and services for a variety of customer industries, in particular the plastics and coatings industries as well as water treatment. In paper chemicals, we will intensify the urgently needed restructuring process and become the leading supplier with an extensive portfolio. We will grow profitably in accordance with our clear and successful strategy. The transaction meets our acquisition criteria. We expect that it will make a positive contribution to earnings per share in the second year,” said Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE. “Our attractive cash offer gives Ciba shareholders the opportunity to realize the full value of their investment plus a high premium immediately,” he added.



“Against the backdrop of increasingly challenging conditions within our industry, this is a transaction which combines a fair price with an industrially compelling solution for Ciba,” said Dr. Armin Meyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ciba. “Ciba’s businesses will be strengthened substantially thanks to integration into BASF’s Verbund and the access to BASF’s research, production and marketing platform. This applies particularly in the Plastics, Coatings and Paper divisions. BASF is a long-standing customer and supplier of Ciba and well-acquainted with our people and our business. The acquisition of Ciba by BASF will provide a long-term perspective for profitable growth of the Basel operations in particular and our other businesses around the world.”