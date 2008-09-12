Surface mount RFI clips to reduce assembly time

Interconnect company Harwin has introduced a new range of surface mount EMI/RFI shield clips which reduce assembly time and simplify rework by eliminating secondary soldering operations.

Explains Graham Cunningham, Harwin UK Product Manager: “Traditional shielding cans are usually hand-soldered to the board as a secondary operation after the main automated assembly process. Not only is this method time-consuming and costly, but it causes further difficulties should reworking become necessary.”



Supplied in industry-standard tape & reel packaging, Harwin’s RFI shield clips are positioned on the board and soldered using standard SMT placement equipment. The shielding can is then simply pushed into place during final assembly. Because it is possible to remove and refit the can a number of times, adjustment and rework operations are simplified. Therefore both initial production and rework costs are significantly reduced.



RFI clips are available in two sizes. The larger Midi clip can handle cans with a wall thickness of 0.3mm and is available in beryllium copper and beryllium-free copper. The smaller Mini version is only available in beryllium copper, and suits cans with 0.13-0.23mm thick walls. Harwin’s EMI/RFI clips are targeted at telecommunications, data communications, data processing and in-car entertainment systems. Previous devices have been successfully used in diverse applications such as the Bowman Military radio project and automotive SatNav and DVD players.