Bosch to continue hiring in Hungary

German OEM Bosch Group is to further expand its staff numbers in its Hungarian subsidiary. The company operates several plants and a research centre in Hungary.

Company officials told Portfolio that they have been offering 100-150 positions annually over the past years. Plans state to keep up that police over the next few years too. Bosch Hungary tends to contact potential employees already during their university years.



Bosch operated a car electronics plant in Hatvan (60 km east of Budapest) and offices in Budapest, Eger, Miskolc and Dunaújváros.