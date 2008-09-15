SiTel gains ISO 14001:2004 certification

SiTel Semiconductor today announced that it has successfully completed ISO 14001:2004 certification; for Compliance with international Environmental Management Standard highlights commitment to ‘green’, eco-friendly operations and designs.

It is the first fabless semiconductor company in the Netherlands to be certified compliant with the internationally renowned Environmental Management System (EMS) standard.



Under the requirements of ISO 14001:2004, a company must put in place an EMS that enables it to:

• identify and control the environmental impact of its activities, products or services

• implement a systematic approach to setting and achieving environmental objectives and targets

• continually improve its environmental performance



To achieve certification, the company and its EMS must be audited by a third-party registrar. SiTel’s audit was carried out by KEMA, the internationally recognized Dutch consultancy and certification organization. “SiTel has always taken its environmental responsibilities very seriously,” said Asmund Tielens, CEO of SiTel. “We’re committed to developing environmentally friendly solutions such as our VoIP ICs which consume considerably less power than competitors. The ISO 14001:2004 certification shows that this commitment covers our business operations as well as our product development.”