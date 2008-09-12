Lamitec continues with 73% of workforce in Grassau

Just 4 weeks after the takeover of the Ruwel production site Grassau by the Swabian Group Lamitec-Dielektra, the first steps of reorganisation and the integration in the new group have been successfully completed.

Due to the former relocation of major production volumes into other plants of the RUWEL Group, staff reductions in the Grassau plant were inevitable. In a joint effort by the IGM labour union, the Federal Employment Office, the Lamitec-Dielektra Management and the local works council more than 73% of employees could be preserved and therefore the necessary capacity reductions could be kept at a minimum.



Site Executive Officer Dr. Oliver G. Gassner displays his satisfaction with the results: “Our own raw materials and reliable high-grade laminates originating within the Lamitec-Dielektra Group form the base for a combination unrivalled in Europe. We are confident that our concept of a universal verticalization starting with the mining of the copper up to the final PCB made in Germany will be received by customers very well. The first new requests for quotations have already arrived and thus my workforce is caught up in the spirit. Everybody is very busy and all efforts point towards the right direction.”



The Lamitec-Dielektra Group presently maintains in Germany production sites in Neu-Ulm, Cologne and Grassau. Customers from the automotive- and electronics industry as well as the solar technology are served with high-grade electrolytically refined copper foil, first class copper clad laminates and thick copper PCBs.