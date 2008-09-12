Mania Belgium appoints Adeon Technologies as agents in UK, Ireland and The Netherlands

Mania Belgium NV (formerly Barco) has appointed Adeon Technologies BV to handle their sales and marketing activities in the UK, Ireland and The Netherlands.

Adeon will handle the full range of Mania Belgium's products, the SilverWriter and Calibr8tor series of laser photoplotters as well as the UCAM family of front-end software, the Integr8tor PCB sales solution and the recently introduced SmartPlate.



Karel Tavernier, Managing Director of Mania Belgium, explains: "The UK, Ireland and The Netherlands are important markets for us, so we have been looking for a partner who is well established and well respected in these areas."



The agreement covers both - sales and marketing. Hardware and software support will continue to be handled directly from Mania Belgium’s headquarters in Ghent, Belgium.